Shakira shared a rare bit of family fun with her latest social media post, one that had all of her fans feeling their groove.

The Colombian superstar uploaded a video from her TikTok to her Instagram which featured her sons Milan, eight, and Sasha, six.

WATCH: Shakira and her sons bring the moves

In the video, the trio showed off their best moves as they danced to J Balvin and Skrillex's In Da Getto, with choreographed steps and routines completely pat down.

Clearly the three looked like they were naturals at it, and even brought the attitude. She captioned the adorable video, "'In Da Getto' with my new dancers! @jbalvin."

Fans were bowled over by the rare clip and loved seeing the family have fun together, and J Balvin responded to it with, "Gracias REINA (transl: thank you QUEEN)."

One fan commented, "What cuties they are," with another also adding, "Let's talk about how HANDSOME HER BOYS ARE SHEEESHHHH!!" Many others dropped heart-eyed and flame emojis for the trio.

Shakira and her sons brought full choreography to their video together

The music icon shares her two sons with her partner, football player Gerard Piqué, who she has been with since 2011 after they first met on the set of the music video for Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

The She Wolf singer has recently been spending a fun-filled few days with Milan and Sasha, as she even shared photos from their day at a wave pool where they surfed together.

Shakira uploaded pictures from their visit, including one with both her sons as they sat with her in their matching wetsuits.

"Guess who I brought to the @wavegarden_official!" she wrote in the caption.

The trio enjoyed a day at a wave pool

She also shared another stunning picture of herself in a matching wetsuit of her own, lifting Milan up from out of the water. "Milan is starting to really enjoy this!" she captioned it.

