Princess Charlotte receives personal mention from Shakira and it's so sweet We bet the young royal will be over the moon!

The Duke of Cambridge revealed his children's favourite song as he appeared on the Time To Walk series for Apple Fitness+ - and the artist in question has had the best reaction!

Prince William said that his eldest children, Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, take it in turns with their music choices.

"One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka," the father-of-three divulged. "There's a lot of hip movements going along. There's a lot of dressing up.

"Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with [Prince] Louis following her around trying to do the same thing."

And it seems the news has reached Shakira herself with the singer tweeting: "I'm so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte! [heart emoji]."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account sweetly responded to Shakira with the dancer and heart emojis.

The Hips Don't Lie singer is a member of the Earthshot Prize Council, launched by William in 2020. Shakira also appeared on the BBC five-part docuseries along with the Duke and Sir David Attenborough, which explained the planet's greatest environmental challenges and how we can fix them.

Prince William appears on a special episode of Apple Fitness+ series, Time To Walk

The Duke appears on the Apple Fitness+ series to encourage the public to get active for their mental health.

He also revealed Tina Turner's The Best and AC/DC's Thunderstruck are also special songs to him as he takes listeners on a journey through the Queen's Sandringham estate.

"When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school," William says. "And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's The Best because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment."

He continued: "And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well.

"You'd be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off. And, and that's when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you're lost in songs. You'll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going.

"And when I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother."

