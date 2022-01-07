Although fans love watching Ronan Keating on The One Show, he rose to fame as part of Boyzone and still regularly tours the nation.

EXCLUSIVE: Ronan Keating and wife Storm's family Christmas to be extra special this year

However, on Friday, he took to his social media to share some disappointing news with his fans as he announced that his latest tour, Twenty Twenty, is having to be rescheduled owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In his post, he shared that he was "gutted" at having to postpone, as he wrote: "'TWENTY TWENTY' TOUR RE-SCHEDULING.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ronan Keating's daughter Missy celebrates her 20th birthday

"With the ongoing challenges of the pandemic across England, Scotland, Wales & Ireland we have taken the difficult decision to re-schedule Ronan's 'Twenty Twenty' tour to later this Summer."

MORE: Ronan Keating's fans in disbelief over photo of lookalike son Jack

SEE: Ronan Keating sends Piers Morgan a round of drinks and the video is hilarious

He added: "We fully appreciate the frustration and inconvenience that this may cause but delivering a safe and welcoming live environment for all, at each and every venue, must remain our priority. Tickets will remain valid so please hold on to them as revised dates will be announced shortly."

He finished the caption with the message that he shared in the post, saying: "I'm gutted that we we're in this situation again and I'm so desperate to get back on stage in front of everyone who's bought and held on to their tickets for my tour.

"Let's all hope and pray that this summer sees the back of the pandemic and I promise you then that the wait will have been worthwhile for us all. Please stay safe and let's all take care of each other. God bless, Ronan."

Ronan shared a 'difficult message

Although many fans shared their disappointment and posted crying emojis, they understood why the decision was made and offered their support.

MORE: Storm and Ronan Keating look so loved-up in latest wedding photos

READ: Ronan Keating defends wife Storm following harsh comments about her bikini appearance

One said: "Soooooo gutted for you @rokeating and your team! Can't wait to see you live again xxxx," while a second posted: "Gutted, but wise choice, will see you in the summer, take care."

And a third added: "Gutted, but you’ve got to do the right thing. I'm due my baby in June, so let's hope it's after that xx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.