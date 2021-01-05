Ronan Keating's daughter Missy stuns with jaw-dropping bikini photos The model is Ronan's daughter with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly

Ronan Keating's daughter left fans speechless when she shared some stunning photos on Instagram on Monday.

The 19-year-old model – whose mum is Ronan's ex-wife Yvonne Connolly – displayed her washboard stomach in a bright orange patterned bikini.

MORE: Ronan Keating reflects on late mum for this special reason

Uploading a collage of photos that showed her posing to highlight a variety of angles, Missy captioned the snap: "You ever seen a swimmin fairy?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ronan Keating celebrates Bonfire Night with his family

Missy has gained a huge following on social media thanks to her flawless photos.

Despite moving in with her dad and step-mum Storm back in August 2019, Missy and her siblings – Jack and Ali – spent lockdown back home in their native Ireland.

MORE: Ronan Keating's wife Storm shares a peek inside their luxurious home

READ: Storm Keating bakes jaw-dropping cake for son Cooper's third birthday – see photo

Missy looked incredible

Ronan revealed his disappointment during the summer when he admitted that none of his eldest children had yet to meet his daughter Coco following her birth in March.

However, Missy revealed on her Instagram that she and brother Jack finally met their sibling during a trip to her dad's house for Father's Day.

The duo were also able to spend the festive period with Ronan, Storm and their children Cooper, three, and little Coco, ten months.

Missy and her brother Jack spent Christmas in London

Missy previously lived in Dublin with her boyfriend Mark Elebert, however, it was reported she has now moved back to London.

She told RSVP Live: "I have definitely needed to grow up a lot and adapt to doing a lot of adult things like paying bills but it has been an adventure the whole time.

"I am constantly learning things and meeting a lot of really cool people, so life is definitely good for me right now. I feel like I started 2020 off right with a good mind set and a plan for the exciting year ahead!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.