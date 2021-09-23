Storm and Ronan Keating left 'worried sick' after son Cooper is rushed to hospital The One Show host shared the news on Instagram

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm have been left "worried sick" after their four-year-old son Cooper was rushed to hospital this week.

Although it is not known what has happened to the youngster, the Boyzone star shared a few pictures of Cooper from his hospital bed - including one of his little boy wearing an oxygen mask.

"Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store," wrote the worried father. "This little guy is an absolute Trooper.

"I'm blown away with his strength and charm. Mum & Dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride. I am so incredibly grateful to the staff @chelwestft you guys rock."

Concerned fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Speedy recovery Cooper." Another remarked: "Hope he's better soon. Sending love & hugs." A third post read: "Awww no poor Cooper. Sending get well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery. X."

Taking to his Instagram Stories a few moments later, Ronan shared another photo – this time of Cooper with a nose tube playing with some toy trains in what appeared to be paint. "Never allowed to do this at home [laughing face emoji]," the One Show host remarked. "Thank you @chelwestft."

Ronan shared these pictures of his son Cooper

Ronan and his wife Storm are doting parents to Cooper and one-year-old Coco, and the Irishman shares three other children with his ex-wife, Yvonne Connolly: Jack, 22, Missy, 20, and Ali, 16.

Earlier this year, the former pop star admitted he felt "helpless" after his spouse Storm was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery on her spine. The 39-year-old was initially admitted for a prolapsed disc back in March but was told by doctors she needed surgical intervention.

"Well that was a week I never want to live again," Ronan said at the time. "To have my Storm in hospital under the most extreme circumstances and not be able to see her and hold her hand and give her a hug and tell her everything was going to be ok was the toughest I have known. I felt so helpless, her strength is insane.

"The care she received and the expertise was incredible, thank you to Dr Aftab and all the team you got her home today. She is on the mend and I am so grateful. What a day to come home thank God she made it."

