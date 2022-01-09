Al Roker sends heartfelt message to Today co-star Hoda Kotb as she recovers from Covid The NBC star has a close bond with his co-stars

Al Roker is a much-loved TV star and is great friends with his Today co-stars.

And this week, the NBC weatherman made sure to send some extra love in the direction of his colleague Hoda Kotb, who is currently isolating after testing positive from coronavirus.

After Hoda shared a new photo on Instagram of her snow-covered garden at home in New York, Al was one of the first to respond with a sweet message.

"You are loved and missed," the dad-of-three wrote.

Craig Melvin was the one to break the news of Hoda's Covid diagnosis on Thursday's Today.

"We should mention here before we get to the news the reason Hoda is off, like many others, she tested positive for Covid. But Hoda tells us she is doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very soon."

Al Roker sent a message of support to Hoda Kotb following her Covid diagnosis

Hoda later shared a message on Twitter to reassure her fans that she was doing okay. "Thx for well wishes. Feeling good… [red heart emoji] can't wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo," she wrote.

The journalist's Covid news follows just after the holidays, where she enjoyed some quality time with her family.

Hoda is engaged to fiancé Joel Schiffman and the pair shares two young daughters, Haley and Hope, and it looked like they had the best time over Christmas.

Hoda tested positive for Covid and has been absent from Today

The doting mom shared a number of pictures of herself with her loved ones on Christmas Day, showing them all dressed up in matching Santa hats and festive pyjamas.

It's set to be an exciting year for Hoda, who is assumed to tie the knot with Joel at some point soon, following several delays due to the pandemic.

Hoda is currently isolating at home with her family

The couple are waiting for the right time to finally say 'I do' after their original plans of a destination wedding were put on hold due to the restrictions on travelling.

Hoda later revealed on Today that she is now keen to get married on a beach somewhere closer to home to ensure that all her family and friends can attend safely.

