Who is covering Hoda Kotb on the Today show? Meet her stand-ins

Hoda Kotb's fans are eager to find out where the Today show host is since she's been absent from her morning hosting gig this week.

But while she's away she's had some temporary replacements, so who are the people standing in for Hoda and what do viewers think?

On Monday, Hoda was missing from her regular seat alongside Jenna Bush Hager and American comedian and TV personality, Michelle Buteau, 44, stood in for her.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb celebrates her birthday with her children

She did an amazing job, but it didn't mean that the mom-of-two wasn't sorely missed.

On the show's Instagram, Michelle was commended for being a hilarious asset to the team and for bringing her brilliant, comedic humor.

"She is SO FUN!! Please make her a regular. Epic show," commented one fan while another said: "Yes great show. She sure had me in stitches with her talking about her body being a turkey drumstick emoji.

Willie Geist stood in for Hoda on Tuesday

"You too Jenna. So much fun and a great start for a snowy beautiful Monday. Thank you for the much needed laughter."

Others asked: "What happened to Hoda?"

On Tuesday, Hoda was missing again and this time her co-host, Jenna, did comment saying: "Hoda is off. But look who we have here!"

Michelle Buteau stepped in on Monday

Sitting alongside her was Willie Geist. The 46-year-old TV personality and journalist is no stranger to being on screen. He is co-anchor of MSNBC's Morning Joe and anchor of Sunday Today with Willie Geist too.

He also regularly fills in for hosts on the Today show so the chemistry was already there between Jenna and Willie.

Fans are now waiting to see if Hoda is back in her normal spot on Wednesday.

