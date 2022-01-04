Oti Mabuse twins with her sister on family trip as they don showstopping swimwear

Over the festive period, Strictly star Oti Mabuse made the most of her time off, as she jetted off to South Africa to reunite with some of her family.

The dancer has been enjoying herself, and on Tuesday she headed down to the beach with her sister, Phemelo, where the pair looked beautiful in matching swimwear. In the photo shared by Oti, both her and Phemelo wore blue plaid swimwear from Bravissimo, and while the star didn't show much of her pose, her sister stole the show as she performed a jaw-dropping split in the sand.

Both of the glamorous ladies wore sunglasses, but Phemelo added a lot more to her ensemble, as she brought along with her a sunhat and even a floral cover-up to go over her bikini.

"Twinning in @lovebravissimo," the Dancing on Ice judge wrote. "Yes, she's in the splits @phemelon."

The star also revealed a moving reason behind their beach trip, as she panned over the sands. "Beach front. Dad used to bring me and my sister here for vacation. This year we BROUGHT HIM."

Oti's other sister, Motsi Mabuse, wasn't to be seen, but in one clip of the dancer heading towards the sea, she did tag her older sister.

The pair looked stunning in their swimwear

Although Oti and Motsi achieved fame in the UK with their roles on Strictly Come Dancing, Phemelo has opted to stay out of the spotlight, even having her social media accounts set to private.

But it does sound like dancing talent really runs in the family, as speaking on the Jonathan Ross Show in last year Oti dubbed her sister the "better dancer" of the family.

But even though Phemelo has won competitions, she ultimately went for a different career path as Oti revealed: "She's a mechanical engineer. She designs windmills which create electricity through wind in South Africa."

The star doesn't share many photos of her sister

Although we're sure she's enjoying catching up with her family, Oti will soon have to return to the UK, so that she can take up her position as a judge on Dancing on Ice.

Confirming the news in a statement, she said: "As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing On Ice. It is an exceptional skill that is also so beautiful to watch. I'm feeling really enthusiastic about joining the panel alongside the legendary Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo.

"I can't wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography. Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they'll be feeling. It's more than an honour and I already can't wait to join the family."

