Oti Mabuse's gorgeous home video will melt your heart This is too cute!

Oti Mabuse often stuns her fans with her gorgeous outfits, but on Friday, the star melted their hearts as she shared an adorable video of her pet dog.

MORE: Dan Walker leaves Strictly's Oti Mabuse speechless with 'questionable' dance moves

Even though International Dog Day was on Thursday, the star still found time to let her pooch shine in the spotlight, as she carried the pup in her arms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse leaves fans speechless with adorable home video

"Hi," she whispered into the camera, before the pet dog started licking her, to which she responded with a series of kisses.

The professional dancer then blew some small raspberries on her beloved pet, to which it then responded with a series of licks.

"Good morning and Morning kisses to you all," she wrote as her caption.

Her fans loved the clip, and rendered speechless by how adorable it was with co-star, Nancy Xu, commenting with a series of crying with laughter emojis, and Nadiya Bychkova also posted a string of kissing emojis.

How sweet!

Plenty of other fans just posted heart emojis – and given our hearts melted from the sweet clip, we are in full agreement!

MORE: Strictly star Oti Mabuse stuns fans with major hair transformation ahead of 2021 series

MORE: Oti Mabuse impresses fans as she reveals the 'best' birthday present

Oti often uses her Instagram to highlight her stellar fashion and earlier this week she stunned when she wore a pair of daring black leather shorts that showed off her toned legs.

She paired the shorts with a long sleeve leopard print top and a black belted waistcoat and finished off the look with chunky black biker boots.

The Strictly star always has the best looks

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, the dancer wrote: "It's that time of year again…energy goes where focus flows…"

We can only assume Oti is talking about the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, and we could not be more excited to see her back on our screens.

Fans went wild for the snap, with many rushing to the comments section to share their love. One said: "Looking gorgeous Oti," while another added: "So beautiful…cannot wait for September to arrive!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.