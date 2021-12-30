Dan Walker reveals the one surprising condition he would do Dancing on Ice The BBC Breakfast star didn't sound too convinced

Dan Walker may have had a successful stint on Strictly Come Dancing with his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova, but it sounds like the BBC Breakfast star is less convinced about signing up to ITV's talent show, Dancing on Ice.

During a Q&A with fans on Instagram, the father-of-three admitted he would only join the ice skating and dancing competition on one condition.

"Would you consider Dancing on Ice?!" one follower asked him, leaving Dan to admit, "Just 'dancing' was hard enough" alongside two crying with laughter emojis. He then sweetly added: "I'll do it if @nadiyabychkova does."

WATCH: Dan Walker reflects on time on Strictly

Dan, 44, and Nadiya, 32, managed to make it through to the quarter-finals during this year's Strictly competition. The popular pair sadly lost out to AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington in the dance-off.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Dan later wrote on Instagram: "Well… what a ride! Strictly has been a truly wonderful experience for me. I have met some amazing people and enjoyed every second. It has been magnificent to be a small part of a show that means so much to so many people. I came into it a complete beginner with the lowest of expectations and ended up coming 5th!

Dan revealed the one reason he would sign up to DOI

"I discovered a love of dance and learned an incredible new set of skills. It was such a privilege to get to watch some of the best professional dancers on the planet up close. I have a newfound appreciation of their pure talent & expertise… It's been lovely to get to know my fellow contestants & I can't wait to spend more time with them in the future."

Praising his dance partner Nadiya's talent and their joint work ethic, Dan added: "She taught me to no longer fear the dance floor. My stomach doesn't fold in on itself when I walk out there now. I'm not a dancer but Nadiya showed me that I can dance and that is a game-changer."

Nadiya and Dan finished in fifth place on Strictly

Dancing on Ice, meanwhile, will resume in January 2022 with a brand new line-up consisting of Brendan Cole, Rachel Stevens, Kimberly Wyatt, Ben Foden, The Vamps' Connor Ball, TV star Ria Hebden, Olympian Kye Whyte, Love Island's Liberty Poole, professional dancer and Paul Gascoigne's son Regan Gascoigne, Paralympian Stef Reid, Corrie star Sally Dynevor, and rockstar Bez.

