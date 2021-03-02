Peter Andre's son Junior has received some horrific messages from an online troll. The 15-year-old revealed the upsetting content in a number of posts on his Instagram Stories, as he called for an end to the abuse.

Junior told followers that he had been ignoring the troll for some time despite being pushed for a response. But after reaching a point where he could no longer tolerate the abuse – which included remarks about his brother, Harvey – the teen hit back.

"He spent most of last night and today sending me vile and abusive messages,” Junior wrote. "…All he’s wanted is for me to do is respond so here goes. He’s also created a new account.

"… I don't want any anger or abuse directed at him but could someone please tell this brave boy's mum and dad what he's up to? Also maybe his teachers. Maybe then he'll learn that you shouldn't abuse defenceless people online."

Junior is Peter's eldest child

It comes after Junior's dad Peter shared his concerns about his children being on social media.

Speaking to the Express in December, the father-of-four spoke about the rules he has put in place for Junior and 13-year-old Princess.

"My daughter [Princess], for example, had this deal with her and Junior that when they were 13, they could have Instagram," he said. "You know it had be private, but then when they were 14, they could go public.

The father-of-four pictured with Junior and Princess

"The reason I had for that was because then at 13 I have seen what kind of things they have posted. So if by 14 I have realised they're posting alright stuff then I'm not bothered about it going public.

"Now my son waited till he was 14 and my daughter for whatever reason had gone public. But I made a deal with her that she has to turn the comments off."

