Katy Perry receives ultimate compliment from country star Thomas Rhett after surprising news Thomas and Katy have collaborated for the first time on his new album

Thomas Rhett has praised Katy Perry for helping his songs "come to life" as the pair collaborate for the first time on his new album.

Katy Perry's daughter Daisy makes very rare appearance in special tribute to Orlando Bloom

Katy and Thomas worked together on the album's titular track Where We Started, and the country superstar has admitted he never thought the pop star would say yes to the idea of a duet. His record label asked him if they could send it to Katy, and although he was skeptical she would respond, within 24 hours she had confirmed that she was in.

"She really put a lot of time and effort into this vocal and it's one of the best," he told People magazine.

"I mean, she's an incredible singer, but this kind of reminded me of how amazing of a vocalist she is.

Katy Perry commands attention in mini dress and knee-high boots

Katy Perry celebrates in red-hot crop-top and skirt combo in dynamite new pictures

"Ijust felt like it really came to life."

Thomas, 42, has been performing for over ten years and has had success with hits including Die a Happy Man and Country Again, but he is also a father of four girls.

Katy has collaborated with Thomas on his new album

He and his wife Lauren are parents to five-year-old Willa, Ada, four, one-year-old Lennon and two-month-old Lillie Carolina Akins who was born on 15 November 2021.

The couple were in the process of adopting Willa from Africa when they found out they were also expecting their first child.

After the discovery, Thomas admitted: "I was in complete and utter shock! No one is ever prepared for something like that. It is almost like we suddenly had twins."

Thomas and Lauren welcomed their fourth girl in November

"My girls are my whole world," Thomas previously shared, adding: "There truly is nothing more special than being a dad of beautiful little girls and something that I take a lot of pride in.

"It's going to be a wild and chaotic next 25 years, but I'm ready to embrace it."

