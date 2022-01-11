Katy Perry commands attention in mini dress and knee-high boots The singer released the music video for new single When I'm Gone

Katy Perry had her fans freaking out after she shared the music video for her new single, When I'm Gone, on Monday.

MORE: Katy Perry looks unreal in leather jumpsuit as she teases new music

The mom-of-one looked sensational in a variety of eye-catching outfits for her collaboration with Grammy-nominated DJ-producer Alesso, and one look in particular really caught our eye. Katy highlighted her phenomenal figure in a shimmering, strapless gold mini dress which she teamed with a pair of slouchy white knee-high boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry commands attention in stunning outfits in her new music video

Stomping around in water surrounded by backup dancers, Katy showed off some slick choreography as she whipped her wet-look hair around and ran her hands over her body.

Another outfit that highlighted her toned figure was a purple jumpsuit that featured cut-outs along her thighs and hips. A third look saw the popstar teaming an orange corset that nipped in her trim waist with a pair of wide-legged black pants.

SEE: Katy Perry celebrates in red-hot crop-top and skirt combo in dynamite new pictures

MORE: All of Katy Perry's surreal and stunning Las Vegas outfits

Fans loved Katy's fierce ensembles, and many were blown away seeing her dance in the video. One responded: "Ummm who is this Katy? Omgggg yasss choreography [fire emoji]." A second said: "We are already freaking out!"

A third added: "I am shaking," and a fourth wrote: "WOW!" Others left their seal of approval by commenting with heart-eyes and flame emojis.

Katy looks amazing in her new music video

Speaking of her new music video, Katy said in a statement: "When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them."

Meanwhile, Alesso revealed that the duo waited "the whole year" to finally share their collaboration with fans, adding of working with Katy: "I loved working with her and think this song and video came out super special."

Katy is well-known for her eye-catching stage outfits

Katy is currently wowing fans with her stage outfits as she continues her Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre.

She has seven outfit changes in the 95-minute set, including a metallic mini dress covered in crushed beer cans prominently positioned on her chest and a red latex number featuring a bodysuit, cut-out bustier detailing, and tasseled chaps.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.