Katy Perry celebrates in red-hot crop-top and skirt combo in dynamite new pictures Waking up in Vegas!

Katy Perry is having the time of her life in Las Vegas having just kicked off her residency, and her social media is proof of that.

The pop star took to Instagram to share several pictures from a post-show party she was at, which included several of her friends and fiancé Orlando Bloom.

She kicked off several photos from the night with one of herself and Orlando kissing as she wore a blue latex outfit in front of a giant toadstool.

However, it was one look of hers that stole the show, that being a red two-piece set, consisting of a one-shouldered crop top and a skirt with a dramatically high slit.

Her sensational abs and legs were on full display as she sported her brunette locks and a matching face mask with the look as she partied on and even celebrated with a stream of confetti.

"We like to #PLAY hard / party hard thank u @wallysofficial @resortsworldlv for helping us with the latter and thank u @metamuseum / @jeffbeacher for making it psychedelic," she captioned the set of pictures.

Katy showed off her phenomenally toned physique in a red crop-top and skirt combo

Fans were immediately in love and showed so in the comments, as one wrote: "I just want that same energy, sooo cute," and another added: "Obsessed…best nye ever."

A third said: "Travelling 5000+ miles was worth it!! Loved Play," with many others simply leaving heart emojis for the singer.

The Walking On Air hitmaker kicked off her Las Vegas residency, PLAY, last week with a stunning - and surreal - array of outfits from a sunset gown to a mod dress and red leather chaps.

The singer has brought her quirky sense of style to her Vegas residency

The singer wowed fans with seven outfit changes in the 95-minute set that included her hits from the past decade and featured confetti, rainbows, and larger-than-life set pieces including a mushroom, a toilet and toilet paper, and a giant rocking horse.

