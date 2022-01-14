Katy Perry poses topless in daring snap and Orlando Bloom has hilarious reaction The singer recently launched her first Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theater

Katy Perry caused a frenzy on Thursday when she posted several revealing pictures of herself on Instagram – including one where she appeared topless.

One of the snaps showed the star, 34, posing against a wall whilst just wearing a pair of black jeans, and another showed her seductively looking at the camera whilst wearing a gorgeous corset that highlighted her incredible figure.

Fans quickly went wild and inundated her comments section with fire emojis. "Now that's the content we've been waiting for," wrote DJ Mia Moretti whilst another added: "Thank you for making us happy with this post."

The most popular comment, however, was from her fiancé Orlando Bloom who instead of drooling over the seductive snaps, simply told her: "Baby plz can we get some more hazelnut milk, we're running out."

Katy Perry shared a daring picture of herself

The actor's comment had many fans crying with laughter. "This made me laugh out loud," wrote one, whilst another joked: "Can you tell your almost wife it's not acceptable to post that first pic some of us are trying to be good people okay."

Katy and Orlando have been together since 2006. In February 2019, the couple became engaged and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy, in 2020.

The couple like to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but this week Katy made an exception to pay tribute to the actor on his 45th birthday.

The star is currently in Las Vegas

"Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know," she wrote. "Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in."

She continued: "You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."