Barack Obama: 'I love Katy Perry'

Katy Perry took her mother to watch her perform at the White House on Thursday, despite previously deciding to leave her Republican parent out of the Democrat celebrations in 2012.



The pop star changed her tune this week by allowing Mary Hudson to accompany her to Washington D.C. for the 46th anniversary of the Special Olympics dinner. It came two years after her mum and dad did not see her perform at the 2012 inauguration of Barack Obama due to their political views.

CLICK ON IMAGES FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Katy Perry performed at the White House





"We have just one of my favourite people performing tonight — Katy Perry," the American leader said. "We are so grateful to her. I love Katy Perry."



Barack added that he was not just a fan of Katy, her mother had impressed him too.



"She is just a wonderful person. I've just met her mom and now I know why she is such a wonderful person, but I just want everybody to know she is on tour right now and so for her to take time out to do this is really special, and so we really want to say thank you to her for doing this."

VIEW GALLERY

Barack Obama said he was grateful to Katy Perry for performing





Tennis player Andy Roddick and his actress wife Brooklyn Decker were there too, as well as musician Stevie Wonder. Katy has said in the past that she banned her loved ones who did not vote for the current US President to enjoy the perks of her job where it concerns that political party.



"My parents are Republicans, and I'm not," she told Marie Claire in 2013. "They didn't vote for Obama, but when I was asked to sing at the inauguration, they were like, 'We can come.' And I was like, 'No, you can't. I love you so much, but that — on principle.' They understood, but I was like, 'How dare you?' in a way."