Gemma Atkinson shares teenage picture of Gorka Marquez

Strictly Come Dancing power couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have been dating since 2018 and on Saturday Gemma shared a picture that fans probably didn't see coming.

The 36-year-old shared a polaroid picture of her fiancé back when he was just 16 – and the dancer looked so different.

Gorka, who was wearing a white hoodie, looked a little stern in the photo, as opposed to flashing one of his signature cheeky smiles. Gemma captioned the throwback: "16 year old Gorka about to leave Spain and try to make a living from being a dancer…"

She then shared a promotional image from Strictly with Gorka and added an inspirational message. "Follow your dreams kids!"

Gorka has been dancing since the age of 12, and has represented his home country in the World Latin Championships and WDSF World Cup.

The 30-year-old joined Strictly in its 14th series, and the fan favourite dancer has reached the final on two occasions, with Alexandra Burke and Maisie Smith.

It's currently unknown if he'll be paired with a celebrity in the show's upcoming 19th series, which has already seen the likes of McFly's Tom Fletcher and Big Brother's AJ Odudu confirmed.

Gemma and Gorka got together in 2018, and Gorka romantically proposed to her on Valentine's Day.

The pair made the announcement in a sweet Instagram post, which showed Gemma kissing her new fiancé on the cheek.

She captioned the sweet picture: "Valentine's forever... Of course I said yes [heart emoji]."

Gorka was just as loving in his caption, as he wrote: "The best day with my forever Valentine's. I asked and she said YES!!!!!! Happy Valentine's Day everyone."

Despite their closeness, Gemma was left feeling confused last month when her fiancé paid an incredibly romantic tribute to her.

In a picture of his fiancée sipping a refreshing beverage, Gorka gushed: "Just because I love you and I am so grateful to have you in my life! Thanks for be[ing] the best mum, the coolest and funniest fiancee and the best mate I could ever have."

He then added: "Ps: We don't have Photos together @glouiseatkinson." However, Gemma was left questioning his sudden sense of appreciation as she jokingly remarked: "How you broken something???" [sic]

Many followers commented underneath the sweet post, with one writing: "You two are perfect together." Another stated: "She's a beaut, you're a lovely couple." A third post read: "Ah that's so lovely Gorka. You are a real gem."

