Gemma Atkinson shares beautiful tribute to Gorka Marquez for special occasion

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have been together since 2018, and have gone through many birthdays together, but this year is a little different as Gorka is spending his special day away from his fiancée and daughter Mia, two.

Gorka is currently with the other professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing, as they prepare for the upcoming series.

In a heartwarming post, Gemma shared several snaps of the 30-year-old, and many of them featured him being a doting dad to their daughter Mia.

One saw a shirtless Gorka holding his girl close to his chest, as the baby smiled up at her father. Another snap saw them about to tuck into some delicious-looking desserts.

The former Emmerdale actress also shared some photos of her and Gorka together, one from a romantic trip abroad, and another as the pair did some weightlifting together.

"Happy Birthday to my número uno! Can't wait to celebrate your special day when you're home," she lovingly wrote. "We love you @gorka_marquez."

Gorka was unable to spend his special day with Gemma

She then noted something else special about his birthday, joking: "PS. Just realised you have the same B'day as Beyoncé. That's kinda cool."

On her Stories, Gemma made a tribute from baby Mia that was almost too cute for words. The series consisted of several photos of Gorka and Mia together, as the young girl thanked her "papa" for all the love he'd shown her.

"It's Papa's birthday today! Thanks for the laughs so far Papa," it went. "And for the dance lessons, for all the food you make me, for helping me learn to love the water."

Alongside a photo of the family's two pet dogs, it added: "For looking after my brothers, for the laughs, and for looking after mum! We love you. Enjoy your day!"

Gorka was blown away by the incredible photos, and responded: "I love you both! Can't wait to be with you both!"

Gemma made a beautiful tribute from Mia

Gemma is certainly missing Gorka, now that the Spanish dancer is away at training, and earlier this week she revealed one thing that she's really missing – his help with the household chores!

The mum-of-one went on: "Feeling grateful though that I usually have someone to split the load with, I know that not all of us do.

"Apparently 6 out of 10 of us still have set chores with their partner. Me & Gorks tend to just roll with it and hope for the best!"

