Gemma Atkinson has had an exciting start to the new year, as she shared some amazing news with her followers on Instagram.

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals desire for second baby with Strictly's Gorka Marquez

The former Strictly star revealed that she had collaborated with In The Style to create a new range of activewear that would be released on Sunday. The star modelled the range, and she looked incredible in every single piece, including a blue crop top and tracksuit bottoms, and another daring design that featured an eye-catching pattern. Another jaw-dropping piece consisted of a top with a cut-out shoulder design and a pair of stunning leggings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson makes surprising confession about her bikini

In her caption, she wasn't able to hide her excitement as she enthused: "HERE WE GO… I'm so excited to FINALLY announce that for the last 6 months I've been working with @inthestyle on my very own activewear collection! Available THIS SUNDAY at 7pm, exclusively on their app! Make sure you have it downloaded to be the first to shop!

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals heart-wrenching week with daughter Mia

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares video of Strictly star Gorka Marquez following hospital scare

"You know I take my training seriously so I've covered true activewear (that means squat-proof leggings) for all you gym goers, plus comfy sweats to throw over for the daily school run / meeting the other mums for coffee or just slouching around the house. One of the reasons I decided to do this with @inthestyle is because they are inclusive and affordable. My sizes will run from a UK size 4 to 24 and prices will start from just £15.

"To celebrate my launch, @inthestyle have given me an exclusive 20% code, just use GEMMA20 at check out! My code will be live over the weekend (excluding my new launch)."

She concluded: "I hope you love it as much as I do - it’s been months in the making, and I’m so excited for you to get your hands on some pieces! Let me know below which pieces you're loving, and as always THANK YOU for all your support."

Gemma revealed her new range of sportswear

Her fans went wild over the news, including her former co-stars from Strictly with pro dancer Dianne Buswell commenting: "Yay, amazing!" while Karen Hauer posted a string of flame emojis.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson gives wedding update and plans for baby number two with Strictly's Gorka Marquez

READ: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson inundated with support from fans amid sad news

And many others were just as excited as the Hollyoaks star, as one said: "Yassssss girl I'm so here for this!!! Congratulations beautiful."

A second added: "OMG I love it all Well done babe! Xxx," while a third penned: "Yes!! The ITS collab I've been waiting for."

The star and her fiancé are keen fitness fanatic​​​​​​​s

The star is a keen fitness fanatic alongside her fiancé, pro dancer Gorka Marquez, and she recently shared an insight into his stretching regime.

SEE: Gemma Atkinson shows off stunning hair transformation – fans react

WOW: Gemma Atkinson shares honest sex account – fiancé​​​​​​​ Gorka Marquez reacts

Gorka was practicing the 'happy baby' – a yoga pose used to open the inner thighs, hips and groin – and Gemma was clearly entertained as she captioned it: "What's going on?" with a GIF of a South Park character.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.