Gemma Atkinson shared an insight into her family life with fiancé Gorka Marquez on social media on Wednesday, and no doubt many people will relate.

The star spoke out as she and her dancer fiancé are living apart while he rehearses some group dance numbers ahead of the upcoming series of Strictly, which is expected to start later this month.

Gemma shared a sweet photo of herself alongside her and Gorka's two-year-old daughter Mia as she revealed what she misses about her partner being at home.

In the photo, the mother-daughter pair were surrounded by laundry, as the actress and presenter wrote: "The question is, what to tackle first? Deffo missing Gorks juggling chores with me."

The mum-of-one went on: "Feeling grateful though that I usually have someone to split the load with, I know that not all of us do."

"Apparently 6 out of 10 of us still have set chores with their partner. Me & Gorks tend to just roll with it and hope for the best!"

Gemma shared a hilarious photo with two-year-old Mia

She continued: "Although I’m definitely the planner and probably take on most of the mental load, what about you guys? @IndesitUK #ad #doittogether."

The former Emmerdale star's fans were quick to share their approval of the hilarious photo, which even included the family's much-loved dogs, Ollie and Norman.

Gorka's co-star Graziano di Prima commented: "Love this picture," to which Gemma responded: "Always manic [laughing emoji]."

The family shared an emotional reunion after Gorka's 2020 Strictly stint

The 36-year-old's other fans shared the details of their own family lives, with one writing: "Single mum… Run my own business too. It's only when I write it down I think wow."

A second chimed in: "I've definitely spoilt my man, I keep all the house tidy & the garden & do all chores but hey he works very hard..."

Another quipped: "We split it but I plan mine and my husband does it when he wants and it annoys me."

