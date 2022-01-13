Simon Cowell breaks his silence after news of his engagement to Lauren Silverman is confirmed The couple have been together for 13 years

Simon Cowell has publicly addressed his engagement to fiancée Lauren Silverman for the first time since popping the question during their recent holiday in Barbados.

Grabbing coffee outside in Malibu, the X Factor boss grinned as a reporter quizzed him on the engagement. In a video, obtained by The Sun, the TV star was asked how he was doing, to which he replied: "I'm good, how are you?"

After being congratulated, Simon was put on the spot to comment on the happy news. "What do you think? Yeah [it's true]. Thank you so much, I really appreciate that." Both Simon and Lauren - who were visibly in great spirits - left on their bikes with huge smiles on their faces.

Simon, 62, and Lauren, 44, got engaged after 13 years together. Shortly after the news broke, good friend Amanda Holden confessed she was surprised that he actually proposed to Lauren.

"Simon said he would never get married, and obviously Lauren has been by his side and you know they've been through so much together," she said on her Heart FM radio show on Wednesday. "I think she's the one, but I don't know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it.

Simon and Lauren welcomed their son Eric back in 2014

"Then last night, we all got the text saying 'It's happening'. We couldn't believe it and I knew it would be in the papers today if we got the text last night. So I was like, 'Oh my goodness.'"

Although details of the impending wedding are yet to be announced, Amanda said she was hopeful that the big day will take place this year. "I would love to think so," she explained. "I'm messaging them as we speak going, 'Do I need to book flights to Barbados, I want to get in there before prices go up.'

"I've got to book time off work - I've got to get a hat! I'm thinking, who's going to look after the kids? Are the kids invited? Now come on!"

