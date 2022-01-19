Goldie Hawn 'thrilled' as she updates fans with wonderful news Her children and grandchildren mean everything to the star

Goldie Hawn is a family woman through and through and it's not just her own offspring she cares about.

The big-hearted star regularly uses her fame for good and her latest announcement is no different.

MORE: Goldie Hawn shares support for son Oliver Hudsons new career move

Goldie took to Instagram with a heartwarming update recorded from inside her family home and fans were blown away.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn shares uplifting news about her charity MindUP

The actress shared news about her charity MindUP with a segment from an interview with Willie Geist and an explanatory caption which read: "I am thrilled to announce that we are officially launching MindUP for Life Digital tomorrow! I loved speaking to @williegeist on #SundayTODAY about my dream to make @mindup easily accessible online to teachers, parents, caregivers and all adults across the globe.

MORE: Oliver Hudson's idyllic living situation between two states revealed

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unusual punishment to Oliver Hudson revealed

She continued: "MindUP is needed today more than ever and I am so proud to be able to deliver our program digitally to address the needs of our youth’s mental health and help create a better world for our children, grandchildren and future generations."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a beautiful blended family

Goldie founded MindUP in 2003 when she took a 15-year break from acting in search of a new purpose.

"We need to build a kinder world," said Goldie who has reached more than 7million children around the world through her mental health organization.

MORE: Goldie Hawn supports famous daughter-in-law during emotional end of an era

MORE: Goldie Hawn has the most incredible reaction to her son Oliver Hudson's achievement

Her fans rushed to congratulate and thank her for all her hard work and commented: "So proud of you @goldiehawn this is going to be a game changer! Love you," and, "this is incredible, dearest Goldie. So grateful for all that you do for the mental health of our children."

Her daughter, Kate Hudson, is a staunch supporter of her mom's work too and spoke about her initiative during Mental Health Awareness month last year.

Goldie has the amazing support of her family

Kate shared a social media video in which she was wearing a sweater emblazoned with 'Spread the Love'.

"I'm wearing this amazing sweatshirt and these T-shirt's that my mom has made. This is my mom's way for Mental Health Awareness month to get the message out that we need to spread the love," Kate began.

"How my mom has done that is she created her foundation 20 years ago, and the main initiative is the MindUP programme… she got some brilliant minds together and created a curriculum that doesn't distract from any other academic curriculum but is actually implemented into it.

"It's a way of learning and managing stress and pressure and children learn tools very early on that will help them for the rest of their life. Tools that I wish I had more of."

Kate concluded: "Love you Mama G @goldiehawn The work you do with your foundation is incredible."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.