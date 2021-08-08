Oliver Hudson shares emotional post as famous family show support The Hollywood actor is Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson's son

Oliver Hudson has an adoring family around him and has enjoyed an exciting career as an actor.

Goldie Hawn's son is renowned for his sense of humour and fun social media posts, but last week he reflected on his childhood alongside an emotional message.

The dad-of-three posted a picture of himself as a little boy, alongside the caption: "Listen kid.. you’re future’s gonna be good but you’re gonna have to go on antidepressants.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn tears up as she pays tribute to son Oliver Hudson

"Shouldn’t be much of a surprise with that stupid face you’re making.. anyway, good look. -OLIVER HUDSON P.S. - I dig that hat sweater combo…"

Kate Hudson was one of the first to show her support in the comments, writing: "I love you."

Others praised Oliver for his honesty, with one writing: "Well no shame in taking care of your mental health and your picture is adorable," while another wrote: "I think we are all right now. Hang in there." A third added: "It happens to the best of us."

Oliver Hudson shared an emotional post alongside a childhood photo

Oliver is the oldest son of Goldie and Bill Hudson, who are also parents to daughter Kate.

The actor and his sister have a strained relationship with their biological father and affectionately refer to their mom's long-term partner Kurt Russell as 'Pa'.

However, Oliver confirmed in 2018 that he had exchanged "some texts" with his father. And in a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Kate said of her dad: "I really do recognise whatever those issues are, it's just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him, so I forgive him."

Oliver is incredibly close to his famous mother Goldie Hawn

The popular actor is a father himself, sharing sons Wilder, Bohdi and daughter Rio with wife Erinn. Oliver loves nothing more than being a dad, but admitted recently to HELLO! that he was done having children as he is more than content with his family unit.

However, he admitted that he wouldn't be surprised if Kate had another child in the future.

Kurt Russell helped raise Goldie's children Oliver and Kate Hudson

As well as Kate, Oliver has a younger brother, Wyatt Russell, who recently became a father for the first time himself, after his wife Meredith Hagner gave birth to a baby boy called Buddy in December.

Buddy is Goldie's seventh grandchildren. The Hollywood icon is also grandmother to Oliver's three children and Kate's three children - Ryder, Bingham and Rani.

