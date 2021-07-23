Tom Brady's super sweet message to wife Gisele Bundchen has fans swooning We love this!

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate her 41st birthday - and husband Tom Brady was one of the first to send her an emotional message in response.

"Thank you all for the sweet and kind birthday wishes. I wanted to give myself a special gift and went to spend some time immersed in nature," Gisele shared.

She was joined by her children, daughter Vivian Lake, eight, and 11-year-old son Benjamin Rein, 11, and shared that they enjoyed time together with no internet connection.

Calling the decision "amazing," the model added: "It has brought me so much clarity, inspiration and joy. Life is the biggest gift and I feel so blessed to have so much love in my life."

But it sounds like husband Tom was missing his family, as he commented: "Te amo muito. So happy to have you home."

"Te amo muito" translates as "love you so much," in English.

Fans loved the comment, with one adding: "Lindo (cute), beautiful!"

"Awww, que lindo (cute)," replied another.

Gisele shared a series of pictures from her birthday

Tom is based for much of the year in Tampa Bay, Florida, as he is the quarterback for the city's football team, the Buccaneers. As the NFL season is set to kick off in just a few short weeks, Tom was unable to join his family.

The sports star recently admitted that he is considering retiring from the sport in just two years because he "owes" it to his wife and their children; Tom is also dad to 13-year-old son Jack with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

Tom is dad to three

Speaking on SiriusXM Town Hall, hosted by Jim Gray, Tom revealed that his family have "sacrificed" a lot over the years to watch him play, and his retirement will mean he is around more for Gisele and their children.

"Things change as you get older, and there's a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life," he said.

"My kids and my family is certainly very important, and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too."

