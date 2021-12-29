Tracee Ellis Ross thrills fans with photo of her very famous family This is amazing

Tracee Ellis Ross had a Christmas to remember, surrounded by her loved ones and when she shared a photo of her extended family fans were blown away.

The Black-ish actress took to Instagram with a snapshot which is hard to forget.

In the image, Tracee is joined by her huge family including mom, Diana Ross, and her six siblings too.

There were children on bikes and everyone was wearing matching red and white striped pajamas.

Diana was in the center of the photo and many of the family members appeared to be praying.

The joyful photo was taken in a grand living room in front of an impressive festive tree.

Tracee and her family posed for a very festive photo

Tracee simply captioned the photo with several heart emojis and fans rushed to comment.

"That's a whole lot of love," wrote one, while another added: "It’s so crazy seeing the QUEEN with her family! Diana Ross forever," and a third said: "Immediately zoomed in to see Mrs. Ross."

The Ross family are incredibly close and Tracee recently delighted fans with a celebration alongside her lookalike sister, Chudney.

Tracee is the daughter of Diana Ross

The actress paid tribute to her TV producer sibling with an array of throwback photos and videos.

Taking to Instagram, Tracee posted a sweet selection for her sister and wrote: "My dearest little sister. I am in awe of who you are. You are an incredible human. Happiest birthday to you @chudneylross."

While Tracee doesn't have any offspring of her own, she adores being an aunt.

Tracee shared photos of her festive time with family

She spoke with Marie Claire recently when she opened up about the pressures of feeling like you have to have children and get married.

When asked if she ever thought about having a big family she admitted: "Well, how could you not? Our society spoon-feeds it to you.

"I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding," she said. "And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I've got so many things to do."

