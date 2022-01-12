Does Tracee Ellis Ross have a partner? All we know Is she dating off-screen?

Tracee Ellis Ross has legions of loyal fans but the question on all of their lips is, does she have someone special in her private life?

The popular Black-ish actress regularly shares snapshots of her famous family - she's the daughter of Diana Ross - and her many nieces and nephews, but keeps her love life out of the spotlight.

So, is she dating, and what has she said about marriage, children and more?

One thing we know for sure is Tracee isn't married and never has been. Although she's undoubtedly been inundated with marriage proposals throughout her celebrated career, she's yet to say, 'I Do'.

Back in November 2020, she revealed in an interview, that she was single, but there had been speculation a few months earlier that she was dating Black-ish creator, Kenya Barris.

His marriage to his wife of 20 years ended in divorce in 2019, but neither Tracee nor Kenya ever mentioned the speculation.

There were unconfirmed rumors she was dating Black-ish creator Kenya Barris

The one relationship that was publicly confirmed - albeit after they broke up - was Tracee's romance with singer Akon's older brother, music manager, Abou 'Bu' Thiam.

In 2016, he appeared on The Breakfast Club radio show and said while they were no longer together they would forever be connected: "Me and Tracee are going to be lovers forever," he said. "I really do believe that. Me and her have this genuine, unconditional relationship. Anybody that comes in my life, they have to know that and vice versa with her."

As to why they split, he said: "I believe that being with somebody is a real job. It's a real responsibility. She's in a place in her career where if I can't give her all of me, I don't want to waste her time or put her in that space. Why not give her the opportunity to find someone else that can?"

Abou Bu Thiam opened up about what an amazing woman Tracee is

Bu had nothing but amazing things to say about Tracee, however, and concluded: "Out of all the females that I've dated, and not to discredit all the other girls, because I've been with some good females in my life, she has to be one of the most unconditional, loving, spirited people."

It's perhaps not surprising that Tracee's love life remains mostly a mystery though as she explained to ABC News show Celeb 101 why she keeps her private life to herself.

"I was born into a very public family and so I gained a relationship for myself to what is important and what is sacred in my life," she said.

Tracee adores her huge, famous family

"I don't make a decision [that] 'I will never talk about my relationships' or anything like that. That's certainly not a decision that I've made or anything like that, but there are certain things that are sacred to me that are not for public consumption," she continued. "They are mine."

That being said, she has opened up about parenthood and how her hopes and desires to start a family have altered over time.

She spoke with Marie Claire recently when she opened up about the pressures of feeling like you have to have children and get married.

When asked if she ever thought about having a big family she admitted: "Well, how could you not? Our society spoon-feeds it to you.

"I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding," she said. "And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I've got so many things to do."

