Inside Miranda Lambert's incredibly cozy living room at her Nashville mansion The CMA Awards nominee has a gorgeous country home

Miranda Lambert is gearing up for her performance at Wednesday's CMA Awards - but when she's not busy working she loves spending time at her Nashville home with her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Miranda has shared glimpses inside her sprawling home in the past, and back in January she gave fans a peek inside her cozy living room – and it's as delightful as you would imagine. The award-winning singer took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her beloved dog Delta Dawn relaxing in the room in front of a roaring fire.

The spacious area features a monochrome color palette, including a black-and-white patterned rug and a coordinating fireplace.

Miranda's $3.4M home comes complete with a 400-acre horse farm, a lake, 75 acres of land and a boathouse.

What's more, the star can host plenty of people too, as the house comes with two guest cabins.

The property holds a special meaning for Miranda and her husband as it's where they tied the knot in January 2019.

Miranda Lambert shared an incredible look inside her Nashville home

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding, and everything was very public. So was my divorce," the singer previously said of her decision for an intimate wedding.

"I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

Miranda has a gorgeous property in Nashville

It's been an incredibly exciting year for Miranda, as not only did she finally win Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards in March, but she has also been busy with her first Las Vegas residency.

Miranda is also nominated for three CMA Awards on Wednesday, making her the most nominated female artist in CMA Awards history with 61 nominations.

The country star even got married to her husband Brendan in the grounds of her property

Miranda is nominated for Album of the Year (Palomino), Entertainer of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year, but she faces stiff competition from the likes of Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson.

The 56th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, November 9 on ABC.

