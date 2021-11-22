Cassadee Pope is a Grammy-nominated artist, first female winner of The Voice, dog mom and brand ambassador for Mars Petcare - and like the rest of the world, inspired by Taylor Swift.

The 32-year-old country star released her "genre-bending" album Thrive in 2020 and tells HELLO! that she is working on plans for a 2022 tour that will see her "reimagine" her old country tracks, similar to the way Taylor, 31, is doing with her Taylor's Version albums.

WATCH: Cassadee Pope shares personal pictures with Taylor Swift

"I am working on a tour, taking these songs on the road, and maybe throwing in very old songs fans have been asking for for years that I havent put in my set," she shared, admitting when asked if she would consider updating those older tracks that it's definitely on her mind.

"It is something I really want to do, reimagine them so they fit with the new project," said Cassadee.

"I have had lots of different phases of my sound so I want them to sound like the same artist at one show."

Cassadee's latest album came about as the coronavirus pandemic sent a "jolt" through her, giving her a "lot of time to sit and think about what I wanted to do next stylistically".

Cassadee wants to reimagine old track similar to Taylor Swift

The star grew up listening to pop punk and rock music, but had also spent much of her childhood only singing in the country music scene.

"I never fully figured out a way to incorporate my pop punk roots in a way that felt authentic and worked," said Cassadee, admitting she wanted to "tap into nostalgia" and be able to reference acts such as Avril Lavigne and Blink 182, as well as "some Shania Twain elements like catchy vocals".

"I went for it and embraced the Zoom writing sessions - we wrote the whole album on Zoom - and I was with people who got it, who knew where I was heading," she revealed. "And I was so lucky to get Steven Jenkins from Third Eye Blind and Karen Fairchild from Little Big Town and Lindsay Ell to feature on a song."

Cassadee and Lindsay Ell at the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year show

The star, who has been dating The Princess Switch actor Sam Palladio for several years, had been toiling away in Nashville for years before she appeared on NBC show The Voice and was mentored by Blake Shelton, winning the series.

The one piece of advice she would give Cassadee of 2012 is to "trust the process" and to "throw out the timeline".

"I had [a timeline] since I was a kid of how successful I should be by a certain age but amazing things have happened on different timelines,"she revealed. "I never thought I'd win a singing competition show, so just ride the wave and stay true to yourself."

Cassadee is dog mom to Cuppy

Now, that includes partnering with Mars Petcare who are hoping to make the travel process easier for dog parents by launching the first ever airport certification for pets as part of their Better Cities for Pets program.

After the past 18 months, many of us are rethinking our lives and how we live with our pets; 23 million households added a pet during the pandemic, and 65% of pet parents say they’re more likely to want to bring pets with them on future adventures.

Cassadee is mom to five-year-old French Bulldog Cuppy - who has his own Instagram page - and she said that Cuppy himself is an easy travel partner - "Cuppy is a napper, he just passes out," - but "it can be stressful when there aren't the right amenities".

Cassadee has partnered with Mars Petcare

Nashville airport is the first in the country to be certified and there are dog parks, pet relief stations, and waste and hydration stations before and after security checkpoints.

"I am a dog mom and a musician who travels all the time so it was really cool to get the opportunity to partner with them," she continued.

"I am looking forward to traveling and it being super easy."