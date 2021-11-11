CMA Awards 2021: Country’s biggest night crowns winners including Chris Stapleton The 2021 Country Music Awards kicked off on Wednesday with an incredible performance by Miranda Lambert.

The 2021 Country Music Association awards kicked off on Wednesday with an incredible performance by Miranda Lambert and ended with an almost clean sweep by Chris Stapleton.

Miranda - who was also celebrating her birthday - sang a medley of her hit singles Kerosene, Mama’s Broken Heart, Bluebird, Little Red Wagon and Gunpowder and Lead, and finished off the performance with a burst of fireworks at the back of the stage.

Miranda opened the show

Hosted by American Idol's Luke Bryan, the ceremony saw him joined by his fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as the three handed out the first award of the evening to Chris Stapleton, who was the big winner of the evening.

Chris picked up four gongs, with track Starting Over awarded Song of the Year and Single of the Year, and the album of the same name winning Album of the Year.

He also won Male Vocalist of the Year.

He told press that he would be taking the awards "out on the road as they belong to fans", revealing that they often let fans who visit the exhibitions touch the awards.

Luke won Entertainer of the Year

He was pipped to the post for a clean sweep by Luke Combs, who won Entertainer of the Year.

"He works really hard and is a great songwriter and singer," Chris said of Luke, "he connects with his fans, he earned it."

Kelsea Ballerini won two awards - Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year - for the song Half of My Hometown (featuring Kenny Chesney), and Dancing with the Stars' Jimmie Allen won New Artist of the Year.

Lionel and Katy joined Luke to announce the first winner

"Five years ago I spent my last hundred dollars and came to the CMA 50th to watch Charlie Pride and then I got to perform with him last year," he shared, thanking everyone for voting for him.

Carly Pearce, meanwhile, beat both Miranda and Maren Morris for Female Vocalist of the Year, and she was left unable to speak on stage, with Ashley McBryde joining her to help her get started.

"I have watched a lot of strong women in country music write their truth and that's what I did," she later told press backstage.

Brothers Osborne won Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne took home Vocal Duo of the Year, and TJ Osborne, who came out as gay in February 2021, thanked his peers for continuing to "support" the band.

"It's been a crazy rollercoaster of a year for us in so many eays and especially me emotionally and to have your all support me it reallt does mean a lot," he shared.

The 2021 Country Music Association awards winners...

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs - WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Luke took home the big award of the night

Single of the Year

Famous Friends, Chris Young with Kane Brown

The Good Ones, Gabby Barrett

Hell of a View, Eric Church

One Night Standards, Ashley McBryde

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Album of the Year

29, Carly Pearce

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Heart, Eric Church

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Chris scooped four awards from five nominations

Song of the Year

Forever After All, Luke Combs

The Good Ones, Gabby Barrett

Hell of a View, Eric Church

One Night Standards, Ashley McBryde

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce - WINNER

Carly won Female Vocalist of the Year

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion - WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne - WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Kelsea won her first two CMAs

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen - WINNER

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Hardy

Musical Event of the Year

Buy Dirt, Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Chasing After You, Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home), Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Famous Friends, Chris Young with Kane Brown

Half of My Hometown, Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) - WINNER

Music Video of the Year

Chasing After You, Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Famous Friends, Chris Young with Kane Brown

Gone, Dierks Bentley

Half of My Hometown, Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) - WINNER

Younger Me, Brothers Osborne

Watch The 55th Annual CMA Awards in full On Demand and Hulu until Nov. 20. Visit CMAawards.com/watch for more VOD information.

