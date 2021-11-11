CMA Awards 2021: Country’s biggest night crowns winners including Chris Stapleton

Rebecca Lewis
The 2021 Country Music Awards kicked off on Wednesday with an incredible performance by Miranda Lambert.
The 2021 Country Music Association awards kicked off on Wednesday with an incredible performance by Miranda Lambert and ended with an almost clean sweep by Chris Stapleton.
Miranda - who was also celebrating her birthday - sang a medley of her hit singles Kerosene, Mama’s Broken Heart, Bluebird, Little Red Wagon and Gunpowder and Lead, and finished off the performance with a burst of fireworks at the back of the stage.
Miranda opened the show
Hosted by American Idol's Luke Bryan, the ceremony saw him joined by his fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as the three handed out the first award of the evening to Chris Stapleton, who was the big winner of the evening.
Chris picked up four gongs, with track Starting Over awarded Song of the Year and Single of the Year, and the album of the same name winning Album of the Year.
He also won Male Vocalist of the Year.
He told press that he would be taking the awards "out on the road as they belong to fans", revealing that they often let fans who visit the exhibitions touch the awards.
Luke won Entertainer of the Year
He was pipped to the post for a clean sweep by Luke Combs, who won Entertainer of the Year.
"He works really hard and is a great songwriter and singer," Chris said of Luke, "he connects with his fans, he earned it."
Kelsea Ballerini won two awards - Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year - for the song Half of My Hometown (featuring Kenny Chesney), and Dancing with the Stars' Jimmie Allen won New Artist of the Year.
Lionel and Katy joined Luke to announce the first winner
"Five years ago I spent my last hundred dollars and came to the CMA 50th to watch Charlie Pride and then I got to perform with him last year," he shared, thanking everyone for voting for him.
Carly Pearce, meanwhile, beat both Miranda and Maren Morris for Female Vocalist of the Year, and she was left unable to speak on stage, with Ashley McBryde joining her to help her get started.
"I have watched a lot of strong women in country music write their truth and that's what I did," she later told press backstage.
Brothers Osborne won Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne took home Vocal Duo of the Year, and TJ Osborne, who came out as gay in February 2021, thanked his peers for continuing to "support" the band.
"It's been a crazy rollercoaster of a year for us in so many eays and especially me emotionally and to have your all support me it reallt does mean a lot," he shared.
The 2021 Country Music Association awards winners...
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs - WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Luke took home the big award of the night
Single of the Year
Famous Friends, Chris Young with Kane Brown
The Good Ones, Gabby Barrett
Hell of a View, Eric Church
One Night Standards, Ashley McBryde
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Album of the Year
29, Carly Pearce
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Heart, Eric Church
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Chris scooped four awards from five nominations
Song of the Year
Forever After All, Luke Combs
The Good Ones, Gabby Barrett
Hell of a View, Eric Church
One Night Standards, Ashley McBryde
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce - WINNER
Carly won Female Vocalist of the Year
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion - WINNER
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne - WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Kelsea won her first two CMAs
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen - WINNER
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Hardy
Musical Event of the Year
Buy Dirt, Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
Chasing After You, Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home), Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Famous Friends, Chris Young with Kane Brown
Half of My Hometown, Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) - WINNER
Music Video of the Year
Chasing After You, Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Famous Friends, Chris Young with Kane Brown
Gone, Dierks Bentley
Half of My Hometown, Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) - WINNER
Younger Me, Brothers Osborne
Watch The 55th Annual CMA Awards in full On Demand and Hulu until Nov. 20. Visit CMAawards.com/watch for more VOD information.
