Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan shares heartfelt message about his famous family The Chicago star shares two children with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' son Dylan has shared the sweetest message about his family life.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to his older brother Cameron Douglas on his birthday, alongside a note he had written on his phone.

It read: "Cam – you are an amazing soul, so kind and insightful. Thank you for being so inclusive with my sister and I, and thanks for showing us the ropes! Happy birthday brother I love you!"

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside her family home

Michael also shared a sweet message to his oldest son alongside a photo of them together on the red carpet.

"It’s going to be a great year @cameronmorrelldouglas! Happy birthday son!" he wrote.

Catherine also shared a touching tribute to her stepson, alongside a video montage featuring a clip of his daughter Lua smiling at the table, which was captioned: "Smile, it's my daddy's birthday".

Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan shared a heartfelt message about his brother

There was also a throwback picture of Michael and Catherine with Cameron, Dylan, Carys when they were younger, and a more recent headshot of the birthday boy.

"Happiest of Birthdays to my stepson Cameron, who I love and adore. Biggest of kisses too," Catherine wrote alongside the post.

Cameron is Michael's only child with his first wife Diandra Luker; the former couple were married from 1977 until 1995.

Catherine and Michael Douglas' family are incredibly close

He was previously sentenced to five years in prison for drug-related offences in 2010, but his term was extended further after he admitted to smuggling drugs into jail.

He was placed in solitary confinement from 2012 until 2014, and was released to a halfway house in August 2016. Cameron went on to turn his life around and lives with partner Viviane Thibes and their two young children, Lua and Ryder.

Cameron and his family are set to celebrate another special birthday at the end of the month too, as their son Ryder turns one.

