Catherine Zeta-Jones goes back to her happy place in Bermuda in breathtaking new video The Hollywood star has gone away with her husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones has jetted off for some winter sun, and she's having the most incredible time!

The Chicago actress and her husband Michael Douglas have gone to Bermuda, where their days have so far been spent on the beach.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Catherine shared a breathtaking video during a walk on the beach with Michael.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare family video inside home

Panning the camera around to show the view from all angles, Catherine herself appeared in the footage, looking stylish in an all-black outfit, teamed with sunglasses and a topknot.

The star's husband could also be seen in the background, dressed in a T-shirt, jeans and baseball cap, as he admired the ocean. "Morning walk with this backdrop," the actress simply captioned the post.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look so beautiful," while another wrote: "That looks heavenly." A third added: "What an excellent view."

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked sensational during her beach trip with Michael Douglas

The Darling Buds of May actress lived in Bermuda for several years and the island will always have a special place in her heart.

In an interview with Homes and Gardens, the star opened up about her time living in Bermuda and why it is where she feels most at home.

"My kids Dylan and Carys were little, and we were living in Bermuda. It was a completely different environment, but the consistency was reminiscent of the way I was brought up.

Catherine and Michael used to live in Bermuda

"Michael or I would work, and the other would pick the children up from school. Their childhood memories are so wonderful: waking up and being at the beach, swimming in the ocean, climbing rocks and trees.

"I was young, I'd won an Oscar, it was before my husband's cancer, which was really traumatic for him and our family, so it was a golden time. and there was total privacy, which was paramount in bringing up our children. We have great memories of being there."

The celebrity couple share children Dylan and Carys

The vacation is also believed to have been one of the couple's first trips since becoming empty nesters.

While their children usually joined them on their holidays in the past, now both Dylan and Carys have left home, with the latter having started college in the fall.

The family enjoyed quality time together before the big change, with both kids staying in New York with their parents during the height of the pandemic.

