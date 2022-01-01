Catherine Zeta-Jones goes glam in sparkling dress for NYE The actress looked sensational

If there is ever a time to go full-on glamour, it's New Year's Eve, and Catherine Zeta-Jones didn't disappoint, rocking a plunging purple dress to ring in 2022.

The actress updated her fans with a smouldering snap on the final day of 2021 to share her best wishes for the year ahead.

She wrote: "Happy New Year dear friends. Outside, feeling the breeze and loving the fresh air. Here’s to a healthy and happy 2022."

Catherine welcomed 2022 in style

The image showed Catherine at a romantic-looking beachside dinner at her holiday destination of Bermuda, and the 52-year-old looked utterly incredible.

Catherine's dress of choice was a jewel-toned number featuring a spaghetti halter neck strap and a paisley pattern. The star opted for matching purple lipstick to tie in the look, and she wore her raven locks in a loose updo for the occasion.

The actress always looks so chic

As well as new year wishes, the comments section had its fair share of compliments for the star with one Instagram user penning: "Love the dress!! Happy NY," and another adding: "You look stunning."

Fans can always trust the actress to look flawless in her social media posts. On Wednesday, Catherine proved that even poolside bikini photos can be ultra-glamorous.

The couple are currently in Bermuda

The Hollywood star was lying on her bed in the black piece of swimwear that perfectly highlighted her figure and featured an eye-catching strap for the middle of the bikini top. The actress let her natural hair flow out behind her as she reclined on her bed, and she looked gorgeous with some striking eyeshadow and a nude lipstick.

During Catherine's getaway with her husband, fellow Hollywood star Michael Douglas, she has shared glimpses into their past times. One day, they captured a photo during a beautiful hike around the local area.

"Morning walk with this backdrop," the actress simply captioned the post.

