Catherine Zeta-Jones wows by the pool as she reveals bold new look The star shared a short clip on Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones is bidding farewell to Bermuda after a wonderful New Year’s vacation spent on the island.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones turns heads in bikini – and she looks beautiful

To mark the final night of the holiday, Catherine took to Instagram to share a short video ahead of a themed-dinner with the rest of her party.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones 'in a twist' in new bikini video

The clip shows the mom-of-two stood in front of a pool and dressed in a plunging red and white sun dress. She has accessorized with statement earrings and red flowers in her hair, completing her bold look with heavy eye makeup.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off phenomenal dance moves in workout gear

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones's jaw-dropping kitchen at $4.5m home is fit for a queen

"Hello, hello, hello," the 52-year-old begins. "I love a good themed dinner. It's the last night of our holiday – I've put some flowers in my hair."

Catherine shared a video on the last night of her vacation

Catherine's stepson Cameron Douglas was among those to comment on the post, sweetly telling the star: "You look gorgeous x." "Looking blooming beautiful, Cath," a second follower wrote. "I hope you and yours have all the fun in the world tonight, the last night of your (so well-deserved) family vacation."

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan shares heartfelt message about his famous family

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare family video inside opulent dining room

Catherine has a close bond with her stepson – husband Michael Douglas's only child with first wife, Diandra Luker. Catherine and Michael have been married since 2000 and together share two children, son Dylan, 21, and 18-year-old daughter Carys.

Catherine and Michael with their children, Dylan and Carys

Just last month, Dylan shared a sweet message for his stepbrother in honour of his 43rd birthday. He wrote: "Cam – you are an amazing soul, so kind and insightful. Thank you for being so inclusive with my sister and I, and thanks for showing us the ropes! Happy birthday brother I love you!"

Catherine also celebrated Cameron's special day, alongside a video montage featuring a clip of his daughter Lua smiling at the table, which was captioned: "Smile, it's my daddy's birthday".

Dylan with his stepbrother, Cameron

There was also a throwback picture of Michael and Catherine with Cameron, Dylan, Carys when they were younger, and a more recent headshot of the birthday boy.

"Happiest of Birthdays to my stepson Cameron, who I love and adore. Biggest of kisses too," Catherine wrote alongside the post.

Read more HELLO! US stories here