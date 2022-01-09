Catherine Zeta-Jones marked a special moment on social media this Sunday when she shared a stunning throwback shot of herself.

The actress posted a snapshot of herself from the 2019 Golden Globes in an incredible black see-through gown, featuring floral detailing.

The design featured completely sheer detailing throughout with the pattern strategically covering her up. It allowed for her sensational figure and toned legs to shine as well.

Catherine posted the snapshot to mark the 2022 edition of the awards, which are slated to air the same night, as she wrote: "One of my all time, favorite looks. Good luck to all the nominees tonight! #GoldenGlobes2022."

Fans were immediately blown away by the picture and the Welsh star's appearance, as one wrote: "Such a Beautiful Woman!!!!" and one simply saying: "CLASSIC BEAUTY."

"Omg! This is one of my fav looks," a third commented, with another adding: "Damn, damn, damn, damn, damn, damn," and many others simply dropping scores of heart and flame emojis.

Catherine threw it back to 2019 in honor of the upcoming Golden Globes

The Chicago star celebrated the new year with an intimate family get-together, and shared a snapshot of herself looking radiant from the occasion.

The actress sat in a beach setting leaning against an elaborately set dinner table, lit by candlelight that illuminated the 52-year-old.

She wore a sparkling purple patterned summer dress that featured a plunging neckline and she happily smiled for the shot.

In the caption, the star wrote: "Happy New Year dear friends. Outside, feeling the breeze and loving the fresh air. Here’s to a healthy and happy 2022."

The actress welcomed 2022 in style

Catherine also shared a clip of herself wishing her fans a happy new year from her holiday, captioning the post: "Here's to you and yours!! Hope 2022 brings you love. Brings you happiness. Brings you health. Everything else we can deal with. Love you guys. Zeta."

