Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in plunging black swimsuit as she relaxes in a jacuzzi on board a yacht

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been pictured relaxing on board a yacht alongside her husband, Michael Douglas, and her son Dylan – and we couldn't be more jealous.

The Mask of Zorro actress has rarely posted on social media during the Christmas break, but her son, Dylan, treated fans to a never-before-seen picture of the Douglas family on holiday.

The snap, which could have been taken recently or could be a throwback of their Majorca holiday earlier last year, shows the 52-year-old with her headphones on as she relaxes inside a jacuzzi, on board a yacht, next to Michael.

As always, Catherine looks stunning in a plunging back swimsuit and her hair up, whilst Michael can be seen sporting a fun pair of swimsuit bottoms, featuring boats.

Catherine and Michael looked relaxed in the snap shared by their son Dylan

Behind the pair, their son Dylan can be seen with a laptop.

Catherine is not shy about sharing pictures of herself in a swimsuit or bikini. Most recently, ahead of New Year's Eve, the mother-of-two posted a photo of herself wearing a halterneck bikini top.

In the snap shared on Instagram, the Hollywood star could be seen lying on her bed in the black piece of swimwear that perfectly highlighted her figure.

The actress let her natural hair flow out behind her as she reclined on her bed, and she looked gorgeous with some striking eyeshadow and a nude lip that only accentuated her beauty.

It's not known where the family have spent the festive break

"Sun's out," Catherine captioned her jaw-dropping photo, adding a series of sun emojis.

And her fans lost their minds over the snap, as one enthused: "Wow. Gorgeous!" and a second added: "Dramatic but beautiful."

A third simply commented: "Espectacular," while a fourth posted: "You look wonderful," and a fifth complimented: "I love that eye shadow."