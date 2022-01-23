Savannah Guthrie shows off new hair in latest social media post The Today Show host got the snip-snip treatment

Savannah Guthrie is currently enjoying a busy and healthy first week back at work following her battle with COVID-19.

The Today Show star revealed that she was making the best of her return to normalcy with a change to her appearance that fans loved.

She took to Instagram to share a snap of herself post-haircut, showing off a shorter bob, a change from the slightly longer than shoulder-length locks she rocked previously.

In a candid selfie from home, she proudly showed off her new hair with a broad smile, simply captioning her shot: "Chopped!"

Fans immediately fell in love with the TV presenter's new do and took to the comments to share their thoughts, one saying: "Beautiful! I'm 47 & you're such [an] inspiration."

Another wrote: "Lovely! I'm debating doing it myself," with a third also adding: "You look awesome, I'm glad you're doing better."

Savannah showed off her new haircut with a selfie

The week that Savannah's co-star Hoda Kotb returned to work after her own positive diagnosis was when she revealed that she'd tested positive as well.

Alongside a picture of herself and Hoda with their screens side-by-side while she worked from home, she shared: "Trading places with @hodakotb! She is back in studio and is now negative, and now I just tested + for covid! So working from home a few days. Feel good, just a few sniffles!"

Fans inundated the Today star with support and words of encouragement and positivity while she recovered, isolating with the help of her husband Michael Feldman and kids Vale and Charley.

She did eventually return to work after over a week of quarantine and expressed her joy with another social media post.

The Today stars were reunited after both recovering from COVID

Savannah celebrated reuniting with Hoda in the best way possible: with a celebratory selfie with her beloved co-anchor. Naturally, she captioned the image: "And it feels SO good."

