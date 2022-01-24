Dylan Dreyer inundated with support as she returns to Today following maternity leave The Today star is a doting mom to three young sons

Dylan Dreyer faced a big change to her daily routine at the start of the week as she returned to work following her maternity leave.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer reveals space-saving hack inside her New York apartment

The Today star has been away from the NBC studios since September, but delighted fans after announcing her return to work.

Dylan shared a sweet photo of her baby son Rusty dressed in a Today baby gro ahead of her first day back, alongside the caption: "Alright let's do this!! See you soon on 3rd hour @todayshow! Back to work."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer reunites with her Today co-stars

The co-anchor received an outpour of support from her fans on social media, with many taking to comment on the news.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer makes exciting announcement about work at Today

MORE: Dylan Dreyer reveals jaw-dropping hair transformation

"Welcome back!!" one wrote, while another commented: "Welcome back supermom! Keep slaying!" A third added: "Looking forward to welcoming you back TODAY!"

Dylan's co-stars also shared public messages of support ahead of her first day back. Sheinelle Jones shared a picture of the pair of them together alongside the message: "Guess who’s back tomorrow from maternity leave?! The gang is reunited! See you soon! @todayshow @dylandreyernbc."

Dylan Dreyer returned to Today following her maternity leave on Monday

Al Roker had previously revealed his joy at his co-star returning in a post uploaded over the weekend.

Exclusive: Today's Dylan Dreyer shares heartwarming baby Russell story

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's husband reveals new update on baby son Russell – and it's the cutest!

He had shared a picture of the 3rd Hour hosts in the studio, alongside the message: "Hey hey!! @dylandreyernbc is back Monday on #3rdhourtoday So why not send us your burning questions about us and the show and we’ll try to answer as many as possible Monday on a segment we’re calling Q & A Today! Just send to @todayshow."

Ahead of her first day back, Dylan penned an emotional message on Instagram revealing that while she was looking forward to returning to work, she would understandably miss being with her children too.

Dylan enjoyed spending quality time with her three young sons

She wrote: "Maternity leave is a blessing and I’m so appreciative for the 16 weeks I got to spend at home with my boys (although some would argue it’s not nearly enough…agreed!!)

MORE: Dylan Dreyer unveils husband's house rules after giving birth

RELATED: Dylan Dreyer unveils son's incredible new bedroom feature with hilarious photo

"As I prepare to go back to work in a week, I’m baffled by where the time has gone. Looking back, though, I realize…we squeezed A LOT in!!

"A successful NICU stay for little Rusty, the launch of Misty the Cloud and it making it on The NY Times Bestseller List (!!), Halloween, Thanksgiving, @fishlense ‘s birthday (sorry Bri, no pic!), Cal’s 5th birthday, (covid) Christmas, and Ollie’s 2nd birthday.

Dylan's son Calvin has made several appearances on Today

"I know time will keep flying by so I’m soaking in every second and loving every minute of it.

MORE: Al Roker turns a negative situation into a positive one as he returns from seeing daughter

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares heartbreak over sudden death

"I'm also so lucky that I get to go back to a job I love and my kids get to see me loving what I do and working hard. So I've missed you all and can’t wait to be back on 3rd hour @todayshow next Monday!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.