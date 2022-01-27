Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova transforms with glam makeover amid new romance rumours The dancer recently split from her fiancé

Nadiya Bychkova is currently hard at work on the Strictly Come Dancing tour, and now she has given a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes preparations.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday evening ahead of a show in Leeds to share a glamorous before-and-after makeover video.

The clip sees makeup-free Nadiya with a crimped hair left loose around her shoulders and wearing a fluffy red jumper before she covers the screen with a powder brush.

As the screen clears, Nadiya can be seen ready to hit the stage, with perfect makeup and dressed in a sparkly silver number. "Strawberries and something more… See you soon Leeds…," she captined the post.

Nadiya recently split from her fiancé, Matija Škarabot

Among those to comment on the video was Nadiya's 2021 celebrity partner, Dan Walker. "This is exactly how @sallynugenttv and I get ready for BBC Breakfast at 5am," he joked, adding three crying laughing emojis.

It comes just a few days after it was announced that Nadiya and her fiancé, Matija Škarabot, had decided to end their romance.

The couple share five-year-old daughter, Mila

The former couple, who share five-year-old daughter Mila together, are thought to have struggled with their commitments; Nadiya is very much focused on Strictly and is based in London while footballer Matija remains in Slovenia.

Following the announcement there has been speculation of a relationship between Nadiya and fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington. The pair have been spotted in each other's company outside of rehearsal time – although neither have commented on the reports.

Nadiya and Kai have been at the centre of romance rumours

Prior to that, Kai was also the focus of romance rumours during the last series of Strictly, with fans convinced he had started a relationship with his celeb partner, AJ Odudu.

Nadiya, meanwhile, has been married once before - to Russian dancer Sergey Konovaltsev. The former pair married back in 2013 but went their separate ways two years later.

During their romance, Nadiya and Matija rarely posted pictures of each other. However, the doting mum often gives fans an insight into her family moments with their daughter Mila.

