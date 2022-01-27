Sir Tom Jones shares personal never-before-seen photo – and sparks a big reaction

Sir Tom Jones has a treat in store for his loyal fan base this week.

The Welsh singer – who has worked in the music industry for more than half a century – took to his social media channels this week to share a striking throwback snapshot with his followers.

The black and white image shows Sir Tom on stage with his back to the excited crowd. The photographer, who is stood on stage with Tom and the band, has captured the star with his microphone in hand, mid-song, as he performs to his fans.

"Still touring 50+ years later," Sir Tom, 81, wrote, adding that the photograph had been taken in July 1965 in the Welsh Valleys.

Sir Tom delighted fans with the throwback photo

His followers went wild for the post. "Thank God for that... and you are better than ever. I know the feeling of being in the front row and it is indescribable! Loved you then, love you now, love you, Tom," one wrote.

A second shared: "And 50 years later I'm still coming to watch you x had a photo with you in Paris at a concert there in the 70s and last saw you at Shepherd's Bush and hopefully will again x love always x." And a third joked: "Lawdy lawdy... how did you get off that stage alive??Thankful you're still touring and rocking it too!"

The star has been performing for more than 50 years

A fourth sweetly wrote: "Proud to say I've been a fan right from the start. keep rocking Sir Tom! I'm addicted to your magnificent voice and music - fan forever and ever."

Happily for his followers, Sir Tom is showing no signs of slowing down, with a number of performances already scheduled this year.

Sir Tom appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with Anne-Marie

He has noticed some changes, however, as he revealed last year during an appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox with Anne-Marie. As the pair sat down to watch Naked Attraction, Sir Tom confessed: "I can't look at myself naked in the mirror anymore! When I was young I could, yeah. But when you're old you don't."

He went on: "When I get up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night and look in the mirror, I go, 'Who's that old [expletive] in there?' That's not me, that can't be me!"

