Carrie Underwood offers insight into life as a 'boy mom' Carrie Underwood took her sons to see Monster Jam

Carrie Underwood is a world famous singer beloved by millions, but to two young boys she's just 'mom', and she shared with fans exactly what that entails on Saturday.

SEE: Carrie Underwood's rare photo of sons raises questions from fans

The star took her sons to see Monster Jam, the world's largest and most famous monster truck tour which sees big mechanical 'beasts' compete against each other. She shared a video taken from the stands of one of the trucks revving its engine loudly as it drove, sometimes on two wheels, across the course, as machines let out smoke from inside the truck.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood took her sons to see Monster Jam

"Boy mom life," she simply captioned the video.

The Monster Jam tour was visiting the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where Carrie lives with her family, husband Mike and their two sons, Isaiah, six, and three-year-old Jacob.

MORE: Carrie Underwood embraces the new year with enviable workout video

SEE: Carrie Underwood's vast $3million forever home has its own lake

The famous couple - Mike is a former NHLplayer - went through a difficult time before welcoming their youngest as Carrie suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages.

Speaking again last year of the pain she felt, Carrie admitted that she was "falling apart" on the inside, despite putting on a brave face for her family and fans.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher met after being set up by a mutual friend

She shared: "It's not something that you ever envision yourself having to deal with."

Carrie also previously told The Guardian that while she still mourns the loss of her children, she feels forever blessed to have welcomed Jacob.

"I guess you wait for things to stop hurting at some point. I will always mourn those children, those lives that were a shooting star, a breath of smoke, but I have Jacob, and he is incredible, he is the sweetest little baby," she said.

Carrie and Mike share two sons

Carrie and Mike recently celebrated Jacob's third birthday, and she paid tribute with a sweet message alongside a picture of his incredible Paw Patrol cake.

"My sweet baby is 3," she wrote. "Where do the years go??? He and his buddies had fun @defynashville and got all sugared up on the deliciousness that was almost too cute to eat from @iveycakestore! Our hearts are even more full than our bellies celebrating our precious miracle, Jake!!! God is good."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox