Carrie Underwood's love story with husband Mike Fisher is so romantic The country singer has been married to the sports star since 2010

Carrie Underwood has an idyllic home life with her husband Mike Fisher and their two young sons, who are a constant support to her and will no doubt be cheering her on at Wednesday's CMA Awards.

RELATED: CMA Awards 2022 - performers, presenters, nominees, how to watch + more

The country star's relationship with Mike is like something from a fairy tale too, as it all happened when she least expected it. The former American Idol winner was not looking for marriage when she first met Mike, who was introduced to her by a mutual friend, Carrie's bassist Mark Childers.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's sons dance at her concert

Carrie and Mike - who is from Canada – hit it off right away, but their relationship wasn't without its challenges, especially since they were in different countries.

"I mean, can I make dating any more difficult?" Carrie previously recalled on VH1's Behind the Music. "Let's get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome."

MORE: Miranda Lambert's cheeky birthday request for the 2022 CMA Awards revealed

RELATED: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson among nominees for 2022 CMA Awards

During their first date, the award-winning country star asked for Mark to be present to ensure that it wasn't awkward, and so they all met backstage at one of her concerts.

Luckily for Carrie, there was chemistry straight away, and Mike felt exactly the same. However, it wasn't until three months later that the now couple spoke in person again, due to their busy careers.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher met after being set up by a mutual friend

They did speak regularly on the phone though, and enjoyed their official first date on New Year's Eve in 2008, where they also shared their first kiss.

A year later, the couple were engaged, with the ice hockey player popping the question to Carrie in December 2009. In 2010, Carrie and Mike got married on 10 July at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia.

MORE: Carrie Underwood teams up with Miranda Lambert for Memphis charity cause

The celebrity couple are doting parents to two sons

Proving the strength of their relationship, the couple spent the first few months of married life apart from each other at weeks at a time due to their respective careers.

In the end, Mike made the decision to move from the Ottawa Senators to the Nashville Predators, so that he could be in the same city as his wife. He played for the team for several years before retiring in 2018.

The happy couple became parents five years after saying 'I do', with their first child in 2015, son Isaiah, who was joined by younger brother Jacob in 2019.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.