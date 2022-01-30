Joe and Jill Biden introduce their adorable new addition to White House The Bidens recently welcomed a new puppy, Commander

Joe and Jill Biden are giving a special someone a new home. The animal-loving President and First Lady opened their arms, and the White House, to an adorable new addition: a cat named Willow.

Named after the First Lady's hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, the grey cat joins Commander, a German Shepherd puppy the Bidens also recently acquired. The couple have had two German Shepherd's previously, Champ and Major. Willow is the first cat to call the White House her home since George W. Bush's presidency.

The arrival of Willow to the White House has been a long time coming, nearly two years to be exact. The tabby first encountered the presidential couple when she made quite the impression on Dr. Biden. She first caught the First Lady's eye when she interrupted her on the campaign trail, as she was making a speech when the cat jumped on the stage.

Willow the new White House cat

The green-eyed feline's arrival was announced via several posts to Instagram from the First Lady and the official White House account. The images feature Willow seemingly adjusting just fine to her new home, as she prances around red carpeted floors, lays by the window and plays with a wall in the White House hallways.

People excitedly fawned over the long-awaited new addition, commenting things like: "Willow looks beautiful!" among a slew of heart-eyed emojis.

The Bidens with their new puppy, Commander

"Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats and plenty of room to smell and explore," said Michael LaRosa, Dr. Biden's spokesman. She's part of a long line of cats that have enjoyed the same home, as per The New York Times, presidential cats go back to at least the Lincoln era.

