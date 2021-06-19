Jill Biden shared some sad news on Saturday, as the First Lady of the United States revealed the beloved family dog Champ has died.

Champ was a 13-year-old German Shepherd and will be sorely missed by the family.

The family welcomed Champ into their lives in 2008, after Joe Biden promised his wife they'd purchase a pooch if Barack Obama won the presidential election.

In a statement marking his passing, Jill wrote: "Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepard, Champ, passed away peacefully at home.

"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family."

She spoke of how even during his "last months" with the "strength waning" he would still approach the family "and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or belly rub" whenever they entered the room.

She added: "Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us."

Jill shared her heartache at the loss of their beloved family dog

Jill, 70, also revealed that he loved curling up at their feet, joining them for meetings and "sunning himself in the White House Gardens".

She then recalled: "In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware."

In an emotional finish to her tribute, she wrote: "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion.

"We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always."

The Bidens aren't the only presidential couple to suffer a sad family loss recently, as the Obamas also lost their beloved dog, Bo, to cancer last month.

The family welcomed Champ in 2008

Michelle Obama posted several pictures of Bo throughout the years, as she spoke of the "difficult afternoon" they had just endured.

In one photo, the pooch proudly sat in Barack's chair in the Oval Office, and in others he played with Sasha and Malia.

The Bidens still have another German Shephard, Major, who the couple adopted in 2018. As a puppy, Major had been exposed to a "toxic substance" in his former home, and his original owner had to give him up after being unable to pay the veterinary bills.

Major is a very playful pup, and while playing with Joe, the then president-elect fractured his foot.

