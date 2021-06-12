Kate Middleton and Jill Biden write moving opinion piece on children’s future The Duchess of Cambridge and First Lady wrote an opinion piece for CNN

The Duchess of Cambridge and First Lady Jill Biden have teamed up to write an opinion piece on the importance of "early childhood care".

Both Kate and Jill agree that "education should be seen as among the defining, strategic issues of our time" as they detailed their hopes to continue "championing this work in the years to come".

MORE: Why Kate Middleton's early years work is so important

"We both believe that part of this vision for [a stronger] future must include a fundamental shift in how our countries approach the earliest years of life," Kate and Jill wrote for CNN.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton delivers one of the biggest speeches of her royal career

"If we care about how children perform at school, how they succeed in their careers when they are older, and about their lifelong mental and physical health, then we have to care about how we are nurturing their brains, their experiences and relationships in the early years before school."

They added: "The two of us believe that early childhood care and education should be seen as among the defining, strategic issues of our time.

"What would happen if we really followed the science of early childhood and started focusing on the things that would make the biggest difference for children and those who guide them? We could transform the prospects of an entire generation.

MORE: Kate Middleton asked about Lilibet Diana during outing with Jill Biden

READ: Radiant Kate Middleton wows in fitted dress for appearance alongside Jill Biden

Both Kate and Jill are champions of early childhood care and education

"We both have work to do in our own countries, but we also hope that we can work together across borders and oceans on how to elevate the importance of early care and learning for children.

"We should undertake new, international research projects and highlight the most successful, innovative examples of early years interventions that we can all share and learn from."

They ended: "As we look to a post-pandemic future, there are few issues more worthy of our attention than the transformative power of early childhood care and education for our communities and nations. We look forward to championing this work in the years to come."

Kate is no stranger to championing childhood development and has made the early years a key focus of her public work, making a commitment to giving every child the best possible start in life, while Jill is a community college educator, with more than 30 years of classroom teaching experience.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.