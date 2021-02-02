Michelle Obama receives unexpected gift from First Lady Jill Biden - surprise! They have an amazing friendship

Michelle Obama doesn’t live in the White House anymore but she received a fond memory of her time there from the new First Lady Jill Biden.

The star shared a snapshot of the most beautiful basket of vegetables on Instagram and she was full of praise and thanks for the president’s wife.

"So thankful for this beautiful care package from our amazing @FLOTUS! These fresh veggies from the White House Kitchen Garden were such a wonderful - and delicious - surprise. Love you, Jill!"

The basket was packed with greens and fans adored both the stunning photo and the sweet interaction between the women.

"It's so nice to see life and vibrancy and love again in the WH," wrote one follower, while another said: "This relationship is so cute," and a third said: "While many things didn’t survive at the WH the last 4 years, so happy your kitchen garden is thriving."

President Joe Biden and Jill have been settling into their new home after Donald Trump left, and FLOTUS and Michelle have maintained their longtime friendship.

Michelle received a care package from the White House Gardens

The pair became close during Barack Obama's presidency and Michelle even called Jill her "favourite person".

In an interview with EW, Jill reciprocated the feeling and admitted they had "an instant bond”.

The friends have worked on several important projects together and have only great things to say about one another.

Michelle and Jill have an amazing friendship

At their final event for Joining Forces Michelle gushed: "We're family. This is my girl right here. We have laughed together. We have been silly together. We have cried a lot.

"We've been there for each other as much as we can throughout this amazing journey. And Jill is not just brilliant, but she is kind. She is very funny. And she is one of the strongest people I know. I love and admire her with all my heart."

