Kelly Rowland's real personality revealed — diva or delight?

Kelly Rowland made quite a scene at the Cannes Film Festival, sparking curiosity and as she appeared to scold a security guard on the red carpet.

The 43-year-old singer was attending the premiere of the film Marcello Mio on Tuesday when she engaged in a heated verbal dispute with a member of the festival staff.

But the incident isn't the first time Kelly has been caught in a dramatic moment. She previously walked out of the Today show and hosting alongside Hoda Kotb, reportedly over dissatisfaction with her dressing room arrangements.

It was also claimed she was unhappy with Savannah Guthrie's persistent questions about her friend and former bandmate, Beyonce, when all Kelly wanted to do was promote her film Mea Culpa at the time.

However, despite the uneasy situation, Hoda and Savannah had nothing but lovely things to say about Kelly… and they're not the only ones.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Kelly's moment at the Cannes Film Festival was caught on camera

Hoda expressed her adoration for Kelly at an event after the drama and said: "I've been texting back and forth with Kelly and having a couple of phone calls.

"I just want to say this. I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her. And I want her to come back on the show, of course.

Kelly Rowland on the Today Show

She can share my dressing room. We will be in it together" she told ET. "Anyway, I want to say we loved her on the show for many, many, years."

Savannah also admitted the dressing rooms could do with a makeover and didn't blame Kelly for being unhappy with the amenities.

© Getty Kelly Rowland has been a diva before

She told People at the New York City launch party for her new book Mostly What God Does: "What can I say? Yes, our dressing rooms need a little TLC.

"But I have to say, we have a historic studio that has been around for 70-plus years. It's a small space and it's not that easy to renovate. So, you know, I totally get it."

© Getty Images Hoda had lovely things to say about Kelly

Kelly's longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, also jumped to defend her friend and client when she said: "After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent."