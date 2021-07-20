Inside Cooking With the Stars' Denise Van Outen's love life From her romance with Jamiroquai's lead singer to her current relationship with Eddie Boxall

Denise Van Outen has been a familiar face on the TV screens of households up and down the country for the best part of two decades.

From her early career on shows gone by such as The Big Breakfast to her iconic role as the voiceover on The Only Way is Essex and her more recent appearances on Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Gogglebox, Denise has been a television regular.

As she now returns to screens to take part in a brand new series titled Cooking With the Stars, why not get to know her a little better? From her three engagements and marriage to a West End star, find out everything you need to know about Denise' love life here…

Eddie Boxall

Denise has been dating commodities trader Eddie since 2014 and the two currently live together, along with Denise's ten-year-old daughter, in a stunning six-bedroom property in Chelmsford, Essex. Eddie also has two children from a previous relationship, although it's believed that they live with their mother.

The couple aren't formally engaged, although they have been very vocal about their plans to get married once life goes back to normal. Chatting to HELLO! about how their post-lockdown wedding plans were coming along, the star said: "We haven't made any plans yet, because we've always said we won't do a big wedding. It would be much more of a low key event, just close friends and family."

Denise and her trader beau Eddie Boxall have been together since 2014

Denise had previously revealed that she was planning to propose to Eddie during the leap year, but unfortunately, this didn't happen due to the pandemic. Speaking about why she decided to take the plunge and pop the question herself, she said: "I don't see why a woman shouldn't be the one to make the choice as well. I felt very secure in my relationship to want to do that and I actually thought it would just be quite nice and a pleasant surprise."

Lee Mead

Prior to her relationship with Eddie, Denise was married to stage star Lee Mead. The former couple first met when Lee entered and won the 2007 BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, on which Denise appeared as a judge. They announced their engagement in January 2009 and were married in the Seychelles in April that same year.

Denise was married to West End star Lee Mead for four years

On 1 May 2010, the former couple welcomed their daughter Betsy. But in July 2013, Lee and Denise announced their separation. Denise previously opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, telling HELLO! back in 2018: "We never really had to think about it too much. At the start we always just made it - we knew Betsy was the priority and as always will be friends. We are friends. Everybody's situation is different, and ours works well."

Richard Traviss

Denise began dating owner Richard Traviss in 2003 and they two became engaged after just a few months of dating. They were the picture of romance for a while, and once Richard bought Denise a hundred red roses during her opening night in the West End. However, things weren't meant to be and they called off their engagement in 2005. Speaking about their split, Denise told ES Magazine it was amicable and that they were "still great mates."

Denise dated nightclub owner Richard Travis from 2003 to 2005

Jason Kay

Shortly before her romance with Richard, Denise dated Jamiroquai lead singer Jason Kay from 1998 until 2001. The pair were engaged to be married but parted as he battled as he struggled to overcome his substance abuse. After they went their separate ways, Jason poured his heartbreak into Jamiroquai's next album, A Funk Odyssey, penning many songs about his relationship with Denise.

Denise's first high-profile relationship was with Jamiroquai frontman Jason Kay

Denise was equally devastated and said at the time of their split: "When I'm in a relationship I tend to put the needs of the other person before my own."

However, she insisted the former couple were still good friends, saying: "Jay and I are still really good friends and people are speculating so much about why we broke up. The reason was work-related but we're still both happy and still speaking to each other."

