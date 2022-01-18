Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall hits back at rumours with defiant post The couple recently called time on their romance

Denise Van Outen's ex-fiancé has taken to Instagram to address rumours surrounding the end of their relationship.

READ: Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall facing new setback following shock split

Eddie Boxshall shared a defiant post with his followers on Monday, posting a photo of a white banner with the words 'Don't Believe Everything You Read' written across it. It comes after a number of publications reported that he had been unfaithful to Denise.

Loading the player...

WATCH: At home with Denise Van Outen

The 47-year-old accompanied the picture with a series of hashtags, including #donttroll #bekind #youdontknowme and #youdontknowthetruth. Eddie chose to disable the comments on his post.

READ: Denise Van Outen breaks silence following split from Eddie Boxshall

MORE: Inside Denise Van Outen's love life

Denise confirmed the end of the couple's romance less than two weeks ago – much to the surprise of her fans. The pair – who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together – had been together for seven years prior to their split and lived together in Essex with Denise's 11-year-old daughter Betsy.

Eddie has shared a defiant post on Instagram

Eddie, meanwhile, has two children from a previous relationship: Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

READ: Denise Van Outen shares disappointing wedding news

MORE: Denise Van Outen throws stepdaughter Leah an epic 21st birthday

Announcing their split, Denise shared a heartbreaking Instagram post, alongside a black-and-white photo of her walking on the beach with her two dogs. She wrote: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.

Denise and Eddie were together for seven years prior to their split

"I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made." She added: "We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

READ: Denise Van Outen's home with Eddie Boxshall belongs on MTV Cribs

MORE: Denise Van Outen's daily diet: What the star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Her spokesperson later told HELLO!: "Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future. Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year."

Denise is a very proud mum to daughter Betsy

Denise revealed last year that she and Eddie had postponed their wedding day until at least 2023 so they could have a "big party" with no coronavirus-related restrictions.

"We’re not engaged but we are preparing to get married. It will definitely happen but we’re not in a rush," the 47-year-old told The Sun. "We don’t want a small wedding. We want a big group of people and a big party with no restrictions."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.