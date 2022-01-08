Denise Van Outen confirms split from fiancé Eddie Boxshall with heartbreaking post The Celebrity Gogglebox stars were together for seven years

Denise Van Outen broke the sad news on Friday night that she has split from her fiancé Eddie Boxshall.

The 47-year-old and Eddie, who appear on Celebrity Gogglebox, were together for seven years before Denise confirmed that she made the "difficult decision" to end their relationship in a heartbreaking Instagram post alongside a black-and-white photo of her walking on the beach with her two dogs.

She penned: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.

"I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made."

She added: "We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

Meanwhile, her spokesman said: "Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future. Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year."

Denise shared this photo to announce her split from Eddie

The couple lived in Essex with Denise’s daughter Betsy, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Lee Mead. Eddie has two children from a previous relationship, Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

Denise revealed last year that she and Eddie had postponed their wedding day until at least 2023 so they could have a "big party" with no coronavirus-related restrictions.

"We’re not engaged but we are preparing to get married. It will definitely happen but we’re not in a rush," the 47-year-old told The Sun. "We don’t want a small wedding. We want a big group of people and a big party with no restrictions."

The couple were together for seven years

The former couple decided against a 'typical' engagement, with Denise previously revealing why she refused an engagement ring.

"As much as I like nice things, I'm really not a materialistic person and I think people place far too much value on the size of a diamond to equate to how much someone loves you," she told HELLO! Online.

"To me, that doesn’t make any sense. I think kindness and support is the biggest diamond any woman can have so I feel like I've already got a diamond."

