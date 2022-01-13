Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall facing new setback following shock split The couple recently ended their relationship

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall stunned fans with news of their split just last week. And now, it seems, Eddie is facing another big change as a result.

MORE: Denise Van Outen breaks silence following shock split from Eddie Boxshall

Denise and Eddie had appeared together on Celebrity Gogglebox and proved to be incredibly popular with viewers. But in the wake of their separation, Eddie looks set to be replaced on the Channel 4 show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: At home with Denise Van Outen

According to reports, the 47-year-old – who dated Denise for seven years – will no longer appear on the programme. Instead, it’s been claimed that Kimberley Walsh, one of Denise's good friends, will take his place on the sofa.

READ: Denise Van Outen's former wedding dress design reduced on second-hand website - details

MORE: Inside Denise Van Outen's love life

On Friday, Denise confirmed she had made the "difficult decision" to end the couple's romance. The couple had lived together in Essex with Denise's 11-year-old daughter Betsy, whom she shares with ex-husband Lee Mead. Eddie has two children from a previous relationship, Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

Denise and Eddie dated for seven years

In a statement shared on Instagram, the star had told fans: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.

READ: Denise Van Outen shares disappointing wedding news

MORE: Denise Van Outen throws stepdaughter Leah an epic 21st birthday

"I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made."

The star is a proud mum to daughter Betsy

She added: "We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

READ: Denise Van Outen's home with Eddie Boxshall belongs on MTV Cribs

MORE: Denise Van Outen's daily diet: What the star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Denise's spokesperson later told HELLO!: "Denise is understandably upset about the news, but she remains optimistic for the future. Her priority is looking after her daughter and continuing to work on the many exciting projects she has coming up this year."

Denise confirmed her split from Eddie on Friday

Last year, Denise revealed that she and Eddie had decided to postpone their wedding until at least 2023 so they could have a "big party" with no coronavirus-related restrictions.

"We’re not engaged but we are preparing to get married. It will definitely happen but we’re not in a rush," she told The Sun. "We don’t want a small wedding. We want a big group of people and a big party with no restrictions."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.